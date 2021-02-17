Letter: Sen. James Lankford should be disqualified as an impeachment juror

The situation has changed since the first impeachment trial when Sen. James Lankford violated his oath to act as an impartial juror, giving multiple press conference to advocate one side.

Now, Lankford has a problem having been an accessory to the behavior of President Donald Trump and contributing to the big lie that the election was somehow stolen.

In order for the truth to come out, Lankford and other Republican senators should be called as witnesses.

Lankford's apology to Black Tulsans was a start, but where is his apology to the rest of Oklahoma and the country at large?

Furthering the fraudulent claims of Trump, which resulted in the deaths of several people, Lankford should be disqualified from serving as a juror.

His voluntary recusal is the only ethical and honorable choice.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.