Letter: Sen. James Lankford right to apologize to Black residents

I will not leave the Democrat Party, but I must commend Sen. James Lankford for apologizing to Black citizens of Tulsa and beyond for realizing he had made a tragic mistake.

My hope now is he will be a Republican leader in the Senate and vote to impeach the divisive and hateful caricature of a President, the one who left a nation fractured.

Lankford showed reason and understanding with his apology.

However, as he has grown in stature by this move, most of the Oklahoma congressional delegation has shrunk in size by still falsely claiming that President Joe Biden’s election was “stolen."

One congressman seems to shrink daily with each televised tantrum that includes not wearing a mask in the Capitol and balking at being screened through metal detectors.

Lankford's apology is a class act, but I finish by quoting Poet Robert Frost, " …but I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep, and miles to go before I sleep.”

I trust Lankford won't nod off, and let’s hope others will awake real soon.

Wayne Bauer, Claremore