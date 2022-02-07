Letter: Sen. Inhofe needs to tell us the rest of the story about levee funding

So often one source says this and another says that, and we don’t know which to believe.

Case in point: a letter to the editor about U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe saying he supported the Tulsa levees project, while the writer says Inhofe did not.

It reminded me of Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” broadcast. So many times there is a reasonable explanation for such inconsistencies, but it better serves our purpose to not go there, to end with the counter claim.

If Inhofe is listening, please tell us the rest of the story.

Editor's note: Sen. Jim Inhofe supported plans for a levee overhaul and advocated for the project for years. He voted against the bill funding the project. It was part of a disaster recovery appropriation that was part of a continuing resolution passed by Congress at the end of September.

