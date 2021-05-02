Letter: Sen. Dahm's statements are 'disgraceful'

The comments and sexual innuendo voiced by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, about Vice President Kamala Harris were disgraceful ("BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics," April 26).

Dahm is supposed to be a mature man elected to public office to help govern our state.

He needs to look up the meaning of statesman, petty politician and character and then decide what he wants to be when he grows up.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.