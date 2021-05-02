 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sen. Dahm's statements are 'disgraceful'
0 comments

Letter: Sen. Dahm's statements are 'disgraceful'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The comments and sexual innuendo voiced by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, about Vice President Kamala Harris were disgraceful ("BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics," April 26).

Dahm is supposed to be a mature man elected to public office to help govern our state.

He needs to look up the meaning of statesman, petty politician and character and then decide what he wants to be when he grows up.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Commentary on the Broken Arrow lawmaker's history of caustic, mean-spirited comments and approach to governing
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News