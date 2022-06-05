Letter: Semi-automatic weapons the main problem in mass shootings

The recent mass murders at the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and the night club in Orlando, Florida, point to an issue with semi-automatic rifles in America.

One of these types of mass murders, using this type of weapon, happens with regularity in the United States. For any politician to say that this is not a gun issue is disingenuous. However, statements of this sort are music to the ears of the gun lobby and a small segment of our populace.

Eliminating the unfettered access to these weapons will bring down the carnage. One obvious way that this would help, it will cause the killing to happen more slowly. Having to manipulate a lever or bolt action between shots slows down the killing.

There are reasonable restrictions on the acquisition of semi-automatic rifles that could be put in place given the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. However, it requires a revival of common sense to sweep across the country.

I am not confident that this will happen in my lifetime. There are so many men, young and old, that think it is just fine to have semi-automatic rifles available to virtually everyone. Arming teachers, grocery store clerks, night club bartenders, etc. is suggested by politicians supported by the gun lobby.

I bet Big Pharma would support the idea of morphine in all of our medicine cabinets. However, we Americans have agreed to make do with aspirin.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

