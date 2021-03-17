Letter: Seeking answers to why state Senate wants to weaken State Auditor and Inspector

It is hard for me to understand why 36 of our state senators voted to pass Senate Bill 895, which weakens the state audit powers.

Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, introduced the bill after receiving maximum campaign contributions last October from an Epic co-founder and the co-founders's wife ("Epic co-founder's audit recommendations make it into legislation," March 10).

After a previous auditor's report being highly critical of Epic administrators' handling of tens of millions of our tax dollars, do we really want to weaken our auditing powers?

Do we really want more corruption in our state government? If not, why did this bill pass the Senate?

