Truth builds trust, and together they allow you to live a meaningful life. Lies build deceit, and together they allow your life to be eroded, diminished and reduced.

It takes effort to find truth, but lies are easy because they only have to be spoken, heard, repeated and accepted. Unless challenged, lies build traps in your brain that rule out truth because your brain won’t consider reasons the lies are incorrect.

Lies like, "Only good guys with guns stop bad guys with guns," "The election was rigged or stolen,” or "Jan. 6 was a peaceful demonstration."

Lies are seeds planted in your brain for the advantage of deceitful people to gain power over you by discouraging you from seeking the truth. We are all vulnerable to lies because it takes time and effort to seek truth.

The purpose of educating a brain is to teach the value of truth and the methods you can use to seek and establish the truth.

Truths allow you opportunities for a meaningful life. Lies take away your opportunities for a meaningful life.

You are in charge of what you allow your brain to interpret as lie or truth. Be careful to educate your brain so you have methods available not to be deceived.

In today’s world we have many more influencers and ways of influencing you than ever before. Be careful of who, why and how they want you to accept a lie as if it were a truth.

