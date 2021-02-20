Letter: Seeing unconscious bias slipping into newspaper pieces

As a longtime reader, I applaud the Tulsa World staff's hard work, continuing to publish a reliable newspaper despite shrinking budgets and a polarized community.

But I’ve noticed a few instances of what may be unconscious bias in articles.

On Jan 2, Editorial Editor Wayne Greene summarized the history of most states in the middle of the country, including Alabama, as being the story of Native Americans, pioneers and settlers.

Leaving slavery and its legacies out of Alabama’s history is a pretty glaring omission.

On Jan 4, reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer quoted Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins describing homicide detectives working in “the worst parts of town” as evidence of the detectives’ toughness.

I wonder what makes one neighborhood bad or good in Watkins’ view. If it’s high crime rates, isn’t that where the police should be working?

The next day Schlotthauer and the police laid the blame for a pedestrian death squarely on the 91-year-old victim’s shoulders, pointing out that he crossed a busy, unlit street without a crosswalk, as if Estes Riddle had chosen a bad spot for a stroll, instead of running an errand using his feet and walker.