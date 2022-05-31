Letter: Second look at Second Amendment needed

Again, another school shooting. Listening to Fox News, all I heard was “hardening targets,” “securing buildings,” “impenetrable fences,” “more officers,” and “arming teachers.” Not a single mention of guns.
The Second Amendment provides for a well-regulated militia. Was this shooter a member of a well-regulated militia? Was the Buffalo grocery store shooter a member of a well-regulated militia?
Numerous political advertisements tout support of the Second Amendment. This is what you are supporting. Maybe a second look is necessary.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.