 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Second look at Second Amendment needed

  • 0

Again, another school shooting. Listening to Fox News, all I heard was “hardening targets,” “securing buildings,” “impenetrable fences,” “more officers,” and “arming teachers.” Not a single mention of guns.

The Second Amendment provides for a well-regulated militia. Was this shooter a member of a well-regulated militia? Was the Buffalo grocery store shooter a member of a well-regulated militia?

Numerous political advertisements tout support of the Second Amendment. This is what you are supporting. Maybe a second look is necessary.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: City, state roads worse now more than ever

Letter: City, state roads worse now more than ever

"My friends who are engineers say that the roads' bases in Oklahoma are not constructed properly, and that there are contractors who have an "in" with politicians and aren't held to proper standards," says Tulsa resident Donna Rumfeldt.

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

"This effort by Mullin is nothing more than a demonstration of the mewling spinelessness that has infected most Republican elected officials as they compete to see which of them can prostrate themselves the most in front of Donald Trump, who instigated Jan 6," writes Broken Arrow resident J.M. Ehlers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert