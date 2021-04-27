 Skip to main content
Letter: Second Amendment was the Founders' intent
Letter: Second Amendment was the Founders' intent

A recent letter ("Be true to the Founders with gun laws," April 17) expressed the view that we be true to the Founders' intent in drafting the Second Amendment regarding the types of weapons it applies to.

It states, "We must be true to our Founders when implementing these amendments!"

I think this is an excellent concept, and I propose we extend it to apply to the regulatory framework regarding firearms that existed at the time the Bill of Rights was adopted.

At that time, there was only one federal law or regulation regarding firearms in existence. Hint: It was the Second Amendment.

Michael Collins, Tulsa

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene spoke with Tulsa banker and rancher Gentner Drummond about his experience in the first war with Iraq, including what lessons can be drawn from the continuing conflict.
