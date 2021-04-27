Letter: Second Amendment was the Founders' intent

A recent letter ("Be true to the Founders with gun laws," April 17) expressed the view that we be true to the Founders' intent in drafting the Second Amendment regarding the types of weapons it applies to.

It states, "We must be true to our Founders when implementing these amendments!"

I think this is an excellent concept, and I propose we extend it to apply to the regulatory framework regarding firearms that existed at the time the Bill of Rights was adopted.

At that time, there was only one federal law or regulation regarding firearms in existence. Hint: It was the Second Amendment.

Michael Collins, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.