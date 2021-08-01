Letter: SEC move by OU will help all state schools

Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 is the best thing that has ever happened to sports in the state of Oklahoma.

The Sooners are now going to be in the undisputed best conference in college football. They will have an easier path to a championship because of the SEC’s reputation.

SEC teams don’t even have to win the conference to win a national title. It’s a natural fit and wonderful for the school and OU fans.

Oklahoma State will likely get scooped up by the Pac-12 or Big Ten. Those conferences offer name teams and an easier path to a conference championship.

Getting out of OU’s shadow to compete in the Pac-12 South or Big Ten West for a Rose Bowl bid would be refreshing for Oklahoma State.

It will probably lead to more championship banners for the school. That means a better Bedlam rivalry, which is better for the entire state.

Let’s not forget Tulsa. The AAC is about to get a few former Big 12 schools.

Name programs coming to Tulsa to play the Golden Hurricanes will be huge for that program and the entire city.