Letter: Scrapping Second Amendment follows unsound logic

In a letter I recently saw stated on these pages that due to technological advancement in firearms, the Second Amendment is no longer relevant and the right of the people to keep and bear arms no longer exists.

Following that logic, I guess we can all agree that, due to technological advancements such as radio, TV, and the internet, the First Amendment is no longer relevant and the people no longer have the rights of freedom of speech or peaceable assembly.

Also, sweeping advances in electronic and video surveillance have rendered obsolete the Fourth Amendment rights of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures.

What is being overlooked in these arguments is that the Bill of Rights is not a list of rights being granted by the government. It is a list that enumerates inviolable existing rights, forever immune to government infringement.

