Letter: Scrap Electoral College and go with popular vote

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is underscoring the fragility of American democracy. One key element of this is our Electoral College system.

Under this system, the American people do not elect the two highest offices in the land; 538 state electors have that responsibility, with 270 or more making the final determination. Each state and the District of Columbia appoint electors per their laws, equaling the number of representatives and senators they have in Congress.

In five elections (1824, 1888, 2000 and 2016) the winning candidate lost the popular vote. In these instances, the people did not elect the winner.

A candidate can win the election by winning the popular vote in the 12 states with the largest electoral slates (24% of the states).

Another disparity is that all states and the District of Columbia are guaranteed at least three electoral votes. Lightly populated states, therefore, are over-represented in the Electoral College; one electoral vote in California represents four times as many voters as one electoral vote in Wyoming. This is how the winning candidate can lose the popular vote but win the election.

The possibility of false electors is also a concern, as was pointed out by the plot that the Select Committee unearthed to put forward illegitimate slates of electors in swing states won by President Joe Biden, potentially to change the outcome of the election.

It is time for change. Let the people rule, not an outdated Electoral College system.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

