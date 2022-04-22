Letter: Scott Pruitt for Senate? That's a no for me.

Scott Pruitt wants to fill Jim Inhofe's Senate seat. Surely this is a cruel joke.
Pruitt sued the EPA 14 times then became the EPA administrator. He removed over 100 protections for clean air, water, wildlife, national parks, public lands, etc.
The list of his lavish spending using taxpayer dollars is too long to print. He used government resources routinely for his own benefit. He finally was forced to resign as EPA administrator in disgrace.
Who in their right mind would support his nomination to the U.S. Senate?
