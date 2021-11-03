Letter: Scooters are a hazard to downtown, Gathering Place pedestrians

Given the popularity of battery-operated scooters in Tulsa, which are being abandoned on street corners downtown, in the Arts District and near the Gathering Place along Riverside Drive, people are expected to dodge these vehicles to walk and cross at corners.

As a patron exiting the Performing Arts Center after a show last week, we had to dodge these scooters lying on the sidewalk to safely cross the street to retrieve our cars.

The companies who supply these scooters and the city of Tulsa have done nothing to protect pedestrians from tripping over them. They are also a blight on the landscape of our beautiful city.

Something needs to be done to protect the safety of our citizens whose paths are blocked by these small vehicles lying around on our sidewalks.

