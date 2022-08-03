Letter: Science is clear that life begins at conception

In a recent letter to the editor, the author took issue with my assertion that science tells us life beings at conception. He asked “in what universe?”

This universe.

According to the Carnegie Stages of Human Development, the 23 biological features of human development begin at conception. The Charlotte Lozier Institute offers extensive scientific research on life at conception.

Every cell in a woman’s body has the same DNA, except the child’s cells. Those cells are unique DNA from conception. Anyone who looks at a sonogram or feels a baby kick in the womb can tell you the child is alive.

Maybe it would be easier to ask: Is the fetus in the womb human? I believe most Americans understand what’s developing in a mom’s womb isn’t just random tissue; it’s a human child. People can acknowledge an eaglet in an egg is alive and that it’s an eagle, but that same self-evident fact does not transfer to a human child in the womb.

The problem isn’t whether there is scientific evidence for a human child’s existence or development. The real issue centers on the child’s value and whether a person will admit they too were once a child in the womb at the same stage of development as any child that suffers an abortion.

The only difference between a baby at conception, a baby held in your arms, or any reader of this letter, is time.

Children in the womb are alive.

Editor’s note: Lankford is a U.S. senator representing Oklahoma.

