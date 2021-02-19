Letter: Schools need to share blame in high tuition costs

Student loans should be charged back to the colleges and trade schools instead of having John Q. Public bear the burden.

When schools realized money was so easy to get from the student, they started raising tuitions, fees and salaries. As costs rose, students borrowed more, creating a never-ending cycle.

My children went to state schools from l989 to 2008. My costs per year started at $9,000 and went to $13,000.

Look where costs are now. Who has reaped that increase? The schools.

They put these students behind this eight ball and need to share the blame and cost.

