Letter: School shootings seared into memory

Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11. That moment in time branded our nation. I was born in 2002, but I can tell you exactly where I was for every school shooting I’ve lived through.

In 2018, I was studying in the basement, and I checked my phone: 17 students had been murdered in Florida. Valentine’s Day disappeared; Feb. 14 will always be a day of remembrance now.

In 2019, it was my first day of assistant teaching middle schoolers, and my supervisor gave me a thick binder to review. Inside was page after page of what to do during a bomb threat or an active shooter crisis. Fear sunk in: Eight lives now rested in the palms of my teenage hands. And I felt like there was nothing I could do to protect them.

On May 24, we lost 19 children and two brave teachers.

If Sandy Hook wasn’t enough, if Columbine wasn’t enough, if Parkland wasn’t enough, if Robb Elementary wasn’t enough, what will be? How many more children need to die before significant legislative action happens? How many more schools need to get shot up before we realize that these senseless acts of violence are entirely preventable?

To the parents who are afraid to send their kids to school, the children who have to hide under desks during active shooter drills, the teachers who risk their lives every day, I see you. And I am so, so sorry.

Enough is enough.

