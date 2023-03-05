The state Legislature is on the road to the same mistake that was made back in the early 1980s concerning putting money outside of the state funding formula for public schools.

The Legislature did that with money for teachers raises, too. The effect was an unequal distribution of money that the new formula was made to fix, following a lawsuit in the late 1970s to create a more equitable formula.

That inequity led to another lawsuit being filed in order to give all the children in the state an equal chance of an education.

The present formula is only a modification of that 1982 formula. Any money given to schools outside of the formula only creates inequity.

When people do not know the history, they are doomed to repeat the same mistakes that were made. The research on the present formula shows that it provides a much better equity when funded than the employment of flat grants.

Put all the money through the formula and allow the children in Oklahoma public schools to have a more equal chance of getting an education.

Editor's Note: House Bill 2775 would allocate $300 million outside the school equalization formula with a cap of $2 million per district. It equates to less than $100 per student in large districts and $745 per student in small districts. Hancock has a doctorate in educational leadership with a research specialty in school funding.

