Letter: School investment

Education in Oklahoma is the biggest issue. If we defund public schools, then it would cripple rural areas in Oklahoma where there are no private schools.

A major part of Gov. Kevin Stitt's agenda is investing in private education because, in his viewpoint, Oklahoma students need more options and are falling behind compared to other states because of this.

However, it is because we do not invest into our public education enough. I agree with the editorial "Private school vouchers won't improve public education (March 6)" and hope to see more on the subject.

Frankly, Oklahomans generally aren't informed enough about these issues to know who truly represents their needs in government.

