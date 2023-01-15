 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: School investment

Pushing for private school vouchers — sending money meant for public schools to private schools — is among the priorities for Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters. Pictured are Walters with Stitt and his wife, Sarah Stitt (right), at a campaign watch party in June.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And how can people help?

Education in Oklahoma is the biggest issue. If we defund public schools, then it would cripple rural areas in Oklahoma where there are no private schools.

A major part of Gov. Kevin Stitt's agenda is investing in private education because, in his viewpoint, Oklahoma students need more options and are falling behind compared to other states because of this.

However, it is because we do not invest into our public education enough. I agree with the editorial "Private school vouchers won't improve public education (March 6)" and hope to see more on the subject. 

Frankly, Oklahomans generally aren't informed enough about these issues to know who truly represents their needs in government.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

