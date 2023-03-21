Is a public hearing really a hearing if no one is there to hear it? ("Proposed rules on libraries, disclosure draw public criticism," March 17).

State Superintendent Walters and three of the five state School Board members chose not to attend the public hearings about proposed rules impacting school library media programs and parental rights.

Apparently, they have no regard for the citizens in attendance who overwhelmingly opposed these rules, including many articulate students affected by them.

These rules were written not to implement a law passed through the legislative process, but by edict from Walters. Legislating through the rule-making process far exceeds the board’s and the superintendent’s authority and should be rejected.

These edicts call for severe school district punishments without due process rights. Because terms used in these rules are broad and highly subjective —and without a process for districts to respond to accusations — they will be used as weapons to punish districts like Tulsa Public Schools (a district Walters always seems out to get) by downgrading accreditation status.

The Oklahoma School Board should reject these unfair rules and help Walters stay in his lane as an agency head and not a legislator.

Otherwise, the board may find itself in the crosshairs of another lawsuit for using the rule-making process to legislate, which is happening in Florida with its state board being sued for this very thing.

