Parents should not be in charge of schools. Neither should patients be in charge of hospitals or prisoners in charge of prisons. Parents should be in charge of their children.

Too often that is an abdicated responsibility while trying to tell professional educators what to do.

School boards composed of elected representatives, often parents, are chosen to oversee the school. It's called a representative democracy.

Although they don’t turn out to vote when it is important, most Oklahomans find the current political situation revolting.

The Republican Party is spending almost as much time riding herd on their own as they do passing rare, bipartisan legislation helpful to all Oklahomans.

Volkswagen was not lured by big bucks. Instead, it rebuked a state that keeps its citizens at the rock bottom of every economic indicator in America.

Don’t know what to do with all those tax-break revenues, hoarded COVID millions and bulging savings accounts? Spend it.

Spend money on Oklahomans who are poor, sick, under-educated, untrained, infrastructure-deprived and oppressed by a theocratic, autocratic state government.

The chambers of commerce should be ashamed. Where are they when local school boards are looking for quality candidates, seeking to pass bond issues or needing leaders to speak up during volatile board meetings?

If the governor, his appointees, conservative legislators and chamber members want to know why companies don’t want to invest in Oklahoma, then they need to look in the mirror. They are the ones not investing in Oklahoma first.

Kara Gae Neal, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Kara Gae Neal holds a doctorate in education and served as Tulsa County Superintendent of Schools and superintendent of Tulsa Career Tech.

