Letter: 'School choice' a term used to wreck public schools

As a retired educator, I became concerned when Gov. Kevin Stitt stated that if he and Ryan Walters were elected, that Oklahoma would become a "school choice" state.

That term has a specific history. After the Supreme Court ordered the desegregation of public schools, governors and legislators in the South vowed to keep their schools segregated. Their rallying cry throughout the south was "school choice."

They passed education tax credit, voucher and charter school laws to implement their "school choice" plans. Today, the most segregated school system in America is the charter school system.

Milton Friedman (economic advisor to Ronald Reagan) was one of the biggest promoters of "school choice" and school vouchers, even setting up a foundation for that. In 2006, before he died, a group of legislators asked him what his vision was about school vouchers.

Friedman said: "It had nothing whatsoever to do with helping indigent children; no, vouchers are all about abolishing the public school system (“Public Education,” pages 280-81).”

Forbes magazine ran an article titled "Charter School Gravy Train Runs Express to Fat City" in which they stated that charter schools are so lucrative that they draw investors from countries like China.

Charter schools do not fit one single criteria set down by the Founding Fathers for their conception of what they called a "common public school." Is this important? Remember, "The advancement and diffusion of knowledge is the only guardian of true liberty," said James Madison in 1825.

