Letter: School boards need to implement critical-thinking programs

I agreed with the letter "Teaching between misinformation and truth," (March 4), that teaching truth needs be on the agenda of all school boards, voted on, then implemented.

Thanks for speaking up.

A famous teacher, Don Miguel Ruiz, in "Fifth Agreement" stated, “Be skeptical, but learn to listen.”

If we are to survive the onslaught of web-based misinformation and re-direct young minds into being skeptical of all information, then show them how to implement critical thinking and how to verify the reliability of sources .

We are on a path to a survivable civilization.

Recent history showed the costs when the whole world was not skeptical. Many countries did not trust the evidence which ended costing countries millions of lives and more.

How do we get started? School boards need to get to work: teaching the determination of truth, teaching what is racism, teaching respect for teachers

A note to all school board members, this all very doable. But to do so, leave your political, religious and biases at the door.