Letter: School board members know best how to bring students into classroom safely

Thank you for the editorial "Stitt's feud with Tulsa Public Schools selectively backs local control approach," (Jan. 24).

Gov. Kevin Stitt hasn't just taken on the Tulsa Public Schools board for its decisions but all school boards in Oklahoma.

He thinks we are not equipped to know what is best for the children, teachers and staff in our districts.

I am a member of the Mannford School Board. Our superintendent constantly monitors the COVID-19 situation in our buildings and at our bus barn and adheres to the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

School board members know — just as Stitt does — that in-person learning is the best for our students.

I had over 42 years in the classroom and another member of our board is a former teacher and administrator. We follow the safety-first rule.

We are not stupid or politically motivated, Gov. Stitt needs to back off and let us do our job!