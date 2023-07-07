For State Superintendent Ryan Walters to assert that the overarching need for civility and respect in a public school bathroom is undermined by transgender students is an absurd oversimplification doing more harm than any purported good.

Why is he determined to demonize Oklahoma’s transgender youth and the teachers who dignify them?

He rightly alludes to a need for students, teachers, parents and administrators to discuss bathroom etiquette in public schools. But that is not new, and it is not a singular, transgender issue.

Like Walters, all adults come into their own sense of self through our uniquely navigated paths. Unlike Walters, honest-to-goodness Oklahomans know better than to adopt hatefulness as a remedy to ignorance.

Hopefully, the vast majority of Oklahoma’s youth can still come of age without unnecessary, harmful public rhetoric that hampers their growth and discovery.

We don’t have to be transgender to honor our transgender youth; we simply need to be civilized and practice the power of affirming love.

