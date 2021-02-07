Letter: Scary pattern of bad decisions coming from Stitt and Republican leadership

So, let me understand the state of the state.

Oklahoma has $2 million worth of hydroxychloroquine Gov. Kevin Stitt bought and is now trying to unload. And Oklahoma ordered nearly $2 million worth of personal protective equipment that we are being stiffed on by a company not even in business before March 2020.

We are spending $49 million instead of $19 million to start from scratch digitizing state medical records by choosing global software vendor Orion Health, even though 80% of the work is already done by the Tulsa-based nonprofit MyHealth.

Now Stitt wants to privatize Medicaid since voters approved expansion. Every normal evaluation system says Medicaid privatization is the worst thing for patient care.

Oh, and Oklahoma already tried that and failed miserably.

And there is the Epic Charter Schools fiasco with delayed repayment, investigations and pending court case over financial records.

This is a really scary pattern from Stitt and Republican leadership.

No statewide mask mandate as cases and deaths soar; a day of prayer held instead.

The waste of time and money on the fiasco around tribal gaming compacts.