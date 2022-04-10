Letter: SB 2 maintains fairness in girls sports

I read with interest Guerin Emig’s recent column on Senate Bill 2 (“Trans athletes deserve equity,” April 1). Although I applaud Emig’s sympathetic approach, his gratuitous political rhetoric and flawed reasoning gave me pause.

While I rarely see eye-to-eye with Gov. Kevin Stitt or the Legislature’s super-majority, I believe SB 2 correctly balances the rights of transgender individuals against the athletic opportunities of Oklahoma girls.

I have a lifetime of commitment to civil rights, working for the NAACP among other advocacy organizations; and I’m a longtime financial supporter of Oklahomans for Equality. So let me be clear: trans individuals have the right to express whatever gender identity they desire.

Yet allowing that choice to undermine the hard-earned opportunities of girls is unacceptable. A civil right is not a ticket to unconditional choice, particularly where it negatively impacts another historically marginalized group, like females.

Emig correctly observes that trans individuals are disproportionately despondent. Yet it’s not credible that trans boys are any more anguished because they must compete in sports with boys. Athletic participation is great for one’s mental health. SB 2 does not deprive anyone of that beneficial activity; it simply eliminates the option of choosing one’s competition by gender.

Emig also suggests that there is no current evidence of a trans “problem” in Oklahoma sports. True; yet SB 2 is wise prophylactic legislation based on very real conflicts developing in other regions of the country.

