 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: SB 2 maintains fairness in girls sports

  • 0

I read with interest Guerin Emig’s recent column on Senate Bill 2 (“Trans athletes deserve equity,” April 1). Although I applaud Emig’s sympathetic approach, his gratuitous political rhetoric and flawed reasoning gave me pause.

While I rarely see eye-to-eye with Gov. Kevin Stitt or the Legislature’s super-majority, I believe SB 2 correctly balances the rights of transgender individuals against the athletic opportunities of Oklahoma girls.

I have a lifetime of commitment to civil rights, working for the NAACP among other advocacy organizations; and I’m a longtime financial supporter of Oklahomans for Equality. So let me be clear: trans individuals have the right to express whatever gender identity they desire.

Yet allowing that choice to undermine the hard-earned opportunities of girls is unacceptable. A civil right is not a ticket to unconditional choice, particularly where it negatively impacts another historically marginalized group, like females.

People are also reading…

Emig correctly observes that trans individuals are disproportionately despondent. Yet it’s not credible that trans boys are any more anguished because they must compete in sports with boys. Athletic participation is great for one’s mental health. SB 2 does not deprive anyone of that beneficial activity; it simply eliminates the option of choosing one’s competition by gender.

Emig also suggests that there is no current evidence of a trans “problem” in Oklahoma sports. True; yet SB 2 is wise prophylactic legislation based on very real conflicts developing in other regions of the country.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

"When will Oklahoma stop sending phony performance artists to Washington who prefer to put on predictable shows scripted in accordance with the right-wing talking point de jour instead of serving the interests of all Oklahomans and protecting democracy?" asks Tulsa resident Charlie Cantrell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert