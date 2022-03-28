Letter: SB 1668 would make Oklahoma nursing home care worse

I read with great interest a recent letter to the editor about Senate Bill 1668 and am absolutely appalled that lawmakers are considering lowering the educational bar on nursing home administrators.

Abolishing the minimum requirement of at least a bachelor’s degree to become a long-term care administrator will allow a high school graduate without a college education to oversee professionals such as nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, and occupational therapists in a nursing home facility for our elderly Oklahoma citizens.

We are currently ranked 46th in the nation in nursing home care. Are we actually trying to go to No. 50 with ill-advised laws such as this?

The board that oversees nursing homes in Oklahoma is 100% against this policy, but now we have legislators trying to circumvent our senior citizens health. If you have a loved one in a nursing home, you should be horrified and shocked that a bill like this is even brought up for consideration.

