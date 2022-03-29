Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

I'm writing to show displeasure with the Oklahoma Senate Bill 1470, or the Students' Religious Beliefs Protection Act. This bill will have unforeseen consequences in the quality of education that can be provided in Oklahoma.

We are currently in the bottom 10 in education and education spending yet we have created a bill that has similar tactics that are in the infamous Texas abortion bill. This bill especially hurts at higher education, where one of the goals is to encourage critical thinking.

This bill literally takes the teeth out of being a professor as one has to worry about needing a lawyer on retainer just for doing their job.

This bill also encourages our Oklahoma trained teachers to look elsewhere to find work that respects their education. This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit.

Options of international companies looking to expand will slip through the state’s fingers because of bills like this. Investing in our students is not this. We must invest in Oklahomans and not keep playing this divisive game that has no benefit to anyone. I guess we like just doing the bare minimum.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.