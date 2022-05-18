Letter: SB 1381 would make homeless problem worse

Oklahoma continues to fail its residents who are experiencing homelessness. According to the annual Point in Time report data from Housing Solutions in 2022, Tulsa’s homelessness numbers continue to rise when compared to the previous year.

The report also states that almost 48% of those surveyed reported to be experiencing chronic homelessness. Additionally, lawmakers continue to ignore the core issues of homelessness, and see this social problem as one that is a visual nuisance rather than human beings in need of support.

Currently in Oklahoma legislation, there is a bill proposed that will further hinder those in need and perpetuate the issue of homelessness. Senate Bill 1381 would require homeless encampments to meet building codes or be demolished.

It’s obvious that these encampments will not be able to meet building codes, thus forcing displacement. Those who are living in the area will be forced to move further out of sight, further away from vital resources, and their personal belongings will be lost.

I am calling on the state of Oklahoma to prioritize funding toward services that serve Oklahoma residents’ well-being rather than fund bills that increase and lengthen the problem of homelessness. I am calling on legislators to care about the well-being of all Oklahoma residents whether they have a home or not.

