Letter: Say no to animal cruelty; scrap HB 3281, HB 3283

State Rep. Justin Humphrey introduced two animal related bills this session: House Bill 3281 to weaken Oklahoma’s cruelty-to-animals statute, and House Bill 3283 to eviscerate our voter approved cockfighting law.

HB 3281 would exempt the use of bullhooks from the current cruelty-to-animals law. Training elephants with bullhooks is extremely painful and stressful for the elephants and should not be exempt from our cruelty-to-animals code.

HB 3283 guts Oklahoma’s 2002 voter-approved cockfighting law. Humphrey says the penalties in Oklahoma are too high for “raising a chicken.”

HB 3283 lowers felonies to misdemeanors and redefines cockfighting as only when birds are fitted with artificial spurs/knives/gaffs. It removes “training fights” and “advertising a cockfight” as offenses and it lowers fines and removes any jail time, making the penalties essentially the cost of doing business rather than deterrent.

Cockfighting is a vicious blood sport set up for amusement, narcotics and illegal gambling. Humphrey wants to make it easy for game fowl breeders to export their fighting birds and maintain fighting venues in Oklahoma, all under the guise of “criminal justice reform.”