Once again, I see that our elected representatives are squabbling over what to do about the Social Security crisis.

Since Social Security is a large part of government expense, our representatives would like to reduce the cost of that “entitlement” program.

Like many other senior citizens, I rely on Social Security. Millions are dependent on the program to survive. Baby boomers are fast becoming eligible, rapidly enlarging the number of recipients.

We have been informed for years that Social Security will go bankrupt in 2035. The problem isn’t helped by the fact our elected representatives have been irresponsible by kicking the can down the road for years. Also, they have been dipping into the Social Security trust fund and leaving IOU’s for over 50 years.

The solution is relatively simple. Raise the age for Social Security to around 70, as people are living longer. Also raise payroll tax cap, as wages are increasing. That would make Social Security solvent for years to come.

Let your elected representatives know that if they do not make changes to guarantee the future of the Social Security system, they will not receive your vote.

