I am at a loss over Gov. Kevin Stitt's decision to eliminate funding for Oklahoma Educational Television Authority. I have watched OETA for over 50 years, starting with "Sesame Street" and continuing today with "Antiques Roadshow," "Firing Line," "Nova," "Travels with Rick Steves" and local programs such as "Sunup," "Oklahoma Gardening," "Back in Time" and "Oklahoma News Report."

My adult children have watched OETA throughout their lives, and my grandchild has recently started to watch "Sesame Street" and "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood."

I urge everyone to write your legislative representatives to override the veto.

For the sake of all Oklahomans, please save OETA!

