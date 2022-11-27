 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Same story, different day with Oklahoma elections

  •

Once again, our state has earned the embarrassing distinctions of mindlessly flooding our state Legislature with a “red wave” of MAGA Republicans and a MAGA governor while that same wave was fast becoming a big red fade throughout the nation, while also continuing to be among the nation’s lowest ranking states in voter participation.

It is increasingly clear we, the misinformed in Oklahoma, are being led by the uninformed among us, while record numbers of us don’t even bother to vote.

Lest you find that description intemperate, inaccurate or without foundation, I would call your attention to Oklahoma’s national rankings among the states over the past 3-plus decades of Republican control of our state Legislature and the executive branch on the following issues of critical importance to the citizens of all 50 states: health care, mental health services, suicides, gun violence, crime, per capita incarceration, infrastructure, public education, teacher salaries, clean air, voter registration and participation, higher education, alcohol/drug abuse, and pandemic vaccinations.

No reasonably rational person looking seriously at those rankings can avoid concluding ours is a state being steadily driven to the bottom of national rankings on the overwhelming majority of critical issues now confronting the nation.

Blaming President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and radical liberal Democrats for this sad state of affairs is, at best, 30 years too late. At worst, it’s an even bigger abject lie than the 2020 election being stolen.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

