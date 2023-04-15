A question was raised in a recent Tulsa World letter to define what anyone’s “fair share” of our nation’s federal tax burden should be (“Define ‘fair share,’” March 19).

That’s not a very difficult question to answer.

Everyone should pay the same percentage of their income in federal taxes. I understand there should be a minimum exempting one from paying federal taxes, and that number can be debated.

Beyond that, everyone should pay the same percentage of their income to support our federal government.

It makes no sense that billionaires would pay a much smaller percentage of their total — realized and unrealized — income in taxes than a firefighter or teacher.

Our federal tax system is broken. The plethora of deductions and loopholes that the wealthiest Americans can take advantage of results in their paying a smaller percentage than those who earn far less.

To make matters worse, numerous corporations pay zero federal taxes. Seems to me if corporations are viewed as “people” for the purpose of making political contributions, then they ought to at least pay their fair share of federal taxes.

The wealth gap today is as wide as it was more than a century ago when the Gilded Age led to massive disparities between rich and poor.

I don’t believe we should have federal tax system that exacerbates it.

