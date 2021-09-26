Letter: Sale of Tulsa Performing Arts Center parking lot ought to improve physical condition of the theaters

The sale of the Tulsa Performing Art Center's Cincinnati Avenue parking lot, along with the assumed financial windfall, offers the opportunity for a badly needed upgrade of the facility.

During the 40 years I have worked in the building as an IATSE stagehand, I have seen its physical being steadily decay.

The existing HVAC systems are inadequate for today's environmental demands, plagued by obsolete subsystems that make upkeep difficult.

A walkthrough of non-public backstage areas will often reveal water or heating/cooling lines dripping water onto floors. At least two recent groundwater incursions have caused major and expensive damage to the downstairs theaters.

The lone and only women's restroom, which serves those venues, is completely inadequate for a typical intermission rush.

The one-truck loading dock is a curse to local and touring shows and is an inside joke with the touring industry.

And these issues do not include a number of technical shortcomings.

There are numerous pieces of broken sound and lighting equipment, sitting idly and uselessly on shelves and awaiting repair or replacement.