Letter: Saint Francis family mourning those we lost to shooting

On June 1, a shooter took four innocent lives at Saint Francis Hospital, a health system founded by my grandparents in 1960 and has been under my family’s stewardship since that time. It was founded to be a place of hope and healing. What happened here this week is incomprehensible.

Like many of you, my family watched in horror as the events unfolded and have struggled in the days since to understand this senseless act.

To the families of Mr. William Love, Mrs. Amanda Glenn, Dr. Stephanie Husen and Dr. Preston Phillips:

We are grieving for you, and we are here for you.

Drs. Phillips and Husen and Mrs. Glenn were members of our Saint Francis family. They devoted their lives to helping and healing the sick. In their absence, our family is forever changed, and we are resolved to honor their lives so cruelly taken.

Mr. Love accompanied his wife to our campus for a follow-up appointment. The Loves came to a place of healing – a place of faith – and met tragedy instead. We are truly heartbroken.

It is my hope that the victims’ lives will not be defined by this gruesome act of violence, but that they will be remembered for how they lived – as healers, veterans, husbands, wives, girlfriends, parents, missionaries, role models, examples of faith and, in the end, as heroes.

I would like to thank all in the community who have expressed their heartfelt support and love for the victims, their families and all at Saint Francis.

Thank you to the Saint Francis family – the doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff who have continued to care for the sick, as well the administrators who have guided us during this dark time.

Thank you to those in uniform who selflessly rushed to our campus to save others. I would be remiss if I didn’t extend a special thanks to our own Saint Francis security team who was first on the scene to protect our own.

Thank you to our city and elected officials. We rely on you to help create a better, safer community.

On behalf of my entire family, God bless.

Editor’s note: Warren is a trustee and Saint Francis board chairman.

