What a sad state we live in where the state superintendent, who is a teacher, calls Oklahoma teachers terrorists!

Gov. Kevin Stitt implies on national television that the people of Oklahoma are so stupid that they do not know to turn the channel if they do not like the program on Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.

No wonder we have to lure major companies to the state through huge tax incentives. Why else would they want to come here?

