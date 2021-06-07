 Skip to main content
Letter: Sad decision in naming highway after President Donald Trump
Letter: Sad decision in naming highway after President Donald Trump

The recent Oklahoma Legislature voted to name a state highway in honor of ex-President Donald J. Trump.

This is a man that was impeached twice, lost the popular vote twice by 14 million votes and allowed over 500,000 people to die from the a virus under his watch.

He instigated an insurrection against our government and refused to accept the results of a fair and just election.

This is the type of person our legislators want to honor? How sad with all the Oklahoma outstanding people this is who they select to honor.

With a strong possibility Trump could be indicted and convicted in the near future, will our legislators rescind this decision? Let's wait and see.

David Doyle, Glenpool

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

