Letter: Sad condition of state parks needs to be addressed

I am hesitant to visit an Oklahoma state park again. I visited Robber's Cave State Park not long ago, and was met with an unclean cabin that I had rented for the night. The condition of the cabin facilities were atrocious, this was even after the cabin had been "cleaned."

I drove two hours from Tulsa, spent 30 minutes trying to justify a reason to stay in the sub-standard cabin, and immediately left on a two-hour drive back home. I would really like to try to support our state parks, but the condition that I found my cabin at Robber's Cave in was shocking.

I can only imagine what type of facilities could be had if the state spent $17 million (“Reports blasts state parks,” April 1) on cabins, RV hookups and hiking options. Even spread across the 32 Oklahoma state parks, that's over $500,000 per park.

None of this should come as a surprise. In the state parks draft from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, it was shown that park attendance and park expenditures are up, but the state parks budget has declined. Hard work is ahead to correct a ship operating at a $24.4 million deficit. I'm sure the parking and attendance fees will make up for it.

