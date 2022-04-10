 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Sad condition of state parks needs to be addressed

  • 0

I am hesitant to visit an Oklahoma state park again. I visited Robber's Cave State Park not long ago, and was met with an unclean cabin that I had rented for the night. The condition of the cabin facilities were atrocious, this was even after the cabin had been "cleaned."

I drove two hours from Tulsa, spent 30 minutes trying to justify a reason to stay in the sub-standard cabin, and immediately left on a two-hour drive back home. I would really like to try to support our state parks, but the condition that I found my cabin at Robber's Cave in was shocking.

I can only imagine what type of facilities could be had if the state spent $17 million (“Reports blasts state parks,” April 1) on cabins, RV hookups and hiking options. Even spread across the 32 Oklahoma state parks, that's over $500,000 per park.

None of this should come as a surprise. In the state parks draft from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, it was shown that park attendance and park expenditures are up, but the state parks budget has declined. Hard work is ahead to correct a ship operating at a $24.4 million deficit. I'm sure the parking and attendance fees will make up for it.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

"The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States," says Jenks resident Gary Peer.

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

Letter: Daily mass casualties and no one cares

"In that nation is Oklahoma, No. 2 in deaths and No. 8 in hospitalizations per 100,000 from this deadly attack by a foreign invader, COVID-19. Alarmingly, a small but vocal group of these deniers are also cheering on Russia as they bomb hospitals and residential neighborhoods, killing the most innocent," says Tulsa resident Charles Threadgill.

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

"When will Oklahoma stop sending phony performance artists to Washington who prefer to put on predictable shows scripted in accordance with the right-wing talking point de jour instead of serving the interests of all Oklahomans and protecting democracy?" asks Tulsa resident Charlie Cantrell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert