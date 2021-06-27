Letter: Sacrament of Communion has a history of being weaponized for political gain

As an ordained and seminary-trained minister, I am grateful to be part of a faith tradition where we observe the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper every time we gather together.

For those who participate in our weekly Communion, we understand the symbolism and meaning involved with this sacred practice.

The Eucharist is such a part of our movement that a chalice was chosen decades ago to be a public symbol of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

During my time in seminary, I was disheartened to learn how this sacrament had been weaponized over time.

During the early days of the Protestant Reformation, wars were fought over the meaning and symbolism of what took place at the Lord’s table.

While it might seem noble that some would be willing to die for their beliefs, it is an abomination that others would kill over such petty squabbles.

But as an outsider to other traditions, I can only observe with sadness when such a symbolic act that is meant to provide strength and sustenance has been weaponized yet again.

As of this writing, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is working on action to deny Communion to devout Catholics based on political beliefs.