Letter: Ryan Walters wants to fix Oklahoma schools

Do the taxpayers of Oklahoma realize that 50% of the state budget goes to education? Or how much money never reaches the teachers or the classroom?

Why does Oklahoma have 77 counties, but more than 550 superintendents? Why does a superintendent with about 40 students "earn" $250,000 a year because he also mows the lawn?

Oklahoma is overloaded with supervisors receiving unjustified salaries while teachers and their students are underfunded. Why aren't these superintendents filling in to help with the teacher shortage?

This will only get worse with Democrats in office — they and the teachers' unions want to maintain this imbalance. Ryan Walters wants to fix this. Elect him!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

