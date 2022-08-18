Letter: Ryan Walters should find a different line of work.

With all the job openings I see on Indeed, LinkedIn and in newspaper classifieds all around the state, there must be a position that Ryan Walters would be better qualified for than state superintendent of Oklahoma schools.

Maybe Gov. Kevin Stitt can help him get a CDL and get a job as a truck driver. I heard Walmart is hiring.

When are the people of this state going to wake up and see how Stitt is throwing good money after bad? It's a good time to be a friend of Stitt. You'll be given your choice of the best state jobs in Oklahoma.

We have already lost businesses to Kansas and Texas because of the poor quality of our schools. We're also losing our teachers because of low pay. Teacher pay in Oklahoma is one of the lowest in the country. Tests scores are among the lowest.

Oklahoma deserves better. Oklahoma children deserve better.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.