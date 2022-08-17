 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ryan Walters not qualified to be state superintendent

Ryan Walters is running for superintendent of public instruction and should be concerned with adequate funding for public schools of Oklahoma. Instead, his agenda is pushing for public money to go to private schools.

Most of those private schools do not have to abide by the rules and regulations that are mandated for our public schools. Oklahoma already has regulations and guidelines in place for students that would allow them to attend a different public school than the one where they live.

Current law does not restrict where a student goes to school by their ZIP code as Walters proclaims. There is a difference in school choice versus taking public tax money and allowing it to go to private schools.

In the recently completed state budget, the increase to the education budget was only .5%. At the same time, both houses of the Legislature received double-digit increases in their budgets.

Walters was a key figure in allowing a no-bid contract resulting in millions of tax dollars being spent on non-educational items. He and the governor, when faced with questions on this issue, put the blame on others.

Walters does not have the experience or the background to serve as the chief administrator for Oklahoma's public schools. If he is elected, his agenda will take money away from public schools and allow it to go private schools. April Grace has the experience to lead our schools and I plan to vote for her.

