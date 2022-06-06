Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

The captain of our Oklahoma ship has appointed another mental powerhouse to his cabinet. This time it is yes-man Ryan Walters who hopes to steer the education gunboat through the waters of the latest mass-killing of fourth-graders.

His solution, like other Second Amendment misinterpreters, is to add more guns to the skirmish, by golly. Posted only a few hours after the Texas grade school massacre, Walters states "this is not a gun problem," he reassures us, "this is about ensuring individuals have the right to self-defense."

Right. Let’s throw more guns into schools to let "gunmen know... we will have armed support to ensure student safety."

And who doesn't like a good fight? Why not make machine gun nests at the front door by stacking sandbags with happy face decals on them to make the children feel safe, keep them from emotional trauma, and improve the learning environment?

Instead of fire drills, how about kill-the-perps drills where students witness the rat-a-tat-tat of fine American weaponry smashing live rounds into life-size Ronald McDonald blowups filled with ketchup?

With parents now in-charge of books and racial classroom content, let's invite them to witness the maneuvers and be an integral part of approving "armed support" for their children's learning and developmental experience. Maybe have some students lob grenades into over-sized bags of french-fries?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.