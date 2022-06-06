 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

  • 0

The captain of our Oklahoma ship has appointed another mental powerhouse to his cabinet. This time it is yes-man Ryan Walters who hopes to steer the education gunboat through the waters of the latest mass-killing of fourth-graders.

His solution, like other Second Amendment misinterpreters, is to add more guns to the skirmish, by golly. Posted only a few hours after the Texas grade school massacre, Walters states "this is not a gun problem," he reassures us, "this is about ensuring individuals have the right to self-defense."

Right. Let’s throw more guns into schools to let "gunmen know... we will have armed support to ensure student safety."

And who doesn't like a good fight? Why not make machine gun nests at the front door by stacking sandbags with happy face decals on them to make the children feel safe, keep them from emotional trauma, and improve the learning environment?

Instead of fire drills, how about kill-the-perps drills where students witness the rat-a-tat-tat of fine American weaponry smashing live rounds into life-size Ronald McDonald blowups filled with ketchup?

People are also reading…

With parents now in-charge of books and racial classroom content, let's invite them to witness the maneuvers and be an integral part of approving "armed support" for their children's learning and developmental experience. Maybe have some students lob grenades into over-sized bags of french-fries?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Second look at Second Amendment needed

Letter: Second look at Second Amendment needed

"The Second Amendment provides for a well-regulated militia. Was this shooter a member of a well-regulated militia? Was the Buffalo grocery store shooter a member of a well-regulated militia?" asks Tulsa resident Ann Sitz.

Letter: Compromise needs to be found on gun laws

Letter: Compromise needs to be found on gun laws

"This most recent devastation in our neighboring state should serve as a wake-up call that one of our Oklahoma schools could be next. Sadly, our state legislators and congressional members are all too willing to stand by and witness more carnage," writes Tulsa resident Kent Schobe.

Letter: Educate yourselves on gender issues

Letter: Educate yourselves on gender issues

"Everyone needs to know what a child designated as intersex means. Intersex is the term that a person may use when they are born with both female and male sex characteristics, or neither female or male sex characteristics," says Tulsa resident K.D. Brown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert