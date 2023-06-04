For many teachers and for me, education is a calling. I pray each day on my way to school, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my Strength and my Redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).

This fall, I will begin my 12th year in public education. As long as I have taught in public schools, I have been an active member of the Oklahoma Education Association.

Unfortunately, Ryan Walters has created a false dichotomy during his time as state superintendent of public instruction. This false dichotomy is foundational to the video that he posted to the Oklahoma State Department of Education website.

Walters claims there is a battle over education in Oklahoma with Christians on one side and the Oklahoma Education Association on the other. By its very nature, this false dichotomy excludes people of other faiths as well as members of other teacher organizations.

Walters, you do not even know me, sir. I serve as elder in my church, and I am a member of the Oklahoma Education Association. I am on the mission committee at church, and I am an officer in our local OEA organization. I help serve meals to the homeless, and I visit my legislators as a member of OEA.

I am not a terrorist. I am not a rogue teacher. I am an educator. I love my job. I do my best.

Walters is the state superintendent of public instruction. He can do better!

