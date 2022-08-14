 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ryan Walters doesn't have the qualifications to run Oklahoma schools

Imagine you have a good friend who has been looking for a job. He's a good fellow with a lot of work experience in construction, auto body repair and general labor, but lacking any formal training.

So far, he's applied for a job as a welder, an electrician, a commercial truck driver and a plumber. In each instance, the man was told he didn't have the requisite training or certification that would qualify him for any of the jobs.

He eventually got a job as a shop helper that only required some common knowledge work experience instead of formal, technical training.

Today, Ryan Walters, Gov. Kevin Stitt's personally appointed state education secretary is seeking to be elected to the position state superintendent.

Walters has never been an assistant building principal, much less a principal in charge of staff, students, and studies. Walters had never been a district superintendent. Walters taught social studies a couple of years.

Walters gave a no-bid contract to an outfit that failed to account for millions of misspent dollars. Walters is part of a regime that has allowed Epic Charter Schools' founders to line their pockets with millions of taxpayer dollars.

Now, Walters expects Oklahoma voters to elect him despite his lack of qualifications. It seems odd that blue-collar jobs require applicants to meet training standards and certifications, but the leader of Oklahoma schools gets a pass.

If a company were to consider a state to locate its business, would that state's attitude toward its public schools matter? We have a choice to make as to what kind of leadership Oklahoma schools will have. April Grace is qualified. Walters isn't.

