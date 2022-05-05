Letter: Ryan Walters' attacks on Stillwater schools, trans kids make him unsuitable for office

The Stillwater School District's restroom policy has supplied many Tulsa World articles recently. Stillwater does not deserve this publicity. Education Secretary Ryan Walters created this situation in order to obtain publicity for his state superintendent of public instruction campaign.

In September of 2020, Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Walters as Education Secretary. According to Wikipedia, the education secretary advises the governor on public education policy and advises state public education agencies on new policy as directed by the governor.

The nine duties listed for the position do not include making judgment on the legality of school district policies.

If Walters had been concerned and supportive of all Stillwater students, he could have requested a meeting with Interim Superintendent Gay Washington to voice his concerns. He could have contacted State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for her advice.

Instead, he publicly attacked Stillwater school board members still recovering from working through the pandemic. He painted transgender students as dangerous when using restrooms of their chosen identity. He discounted transgender students in order to gain publicity for himself through an unwarranted action.

A school district should value all students. Apparently, Walters does not understand that basic public education rule.

"You have chosen radicals over your students, ideology over biology, and 'wokeness' over safety." That statement, the first of several similar ones, was included in an April 9 letter Walters sent to the board.

To use transgender students and school board members as campaign fodder says everything about Walters' lack of suitability for any state public education role.

