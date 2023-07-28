What a sad display of personal agendas and abuse of power from State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Tulsa Public Schools board member E’Lena Ashley at a July 21 press conference. This was a political sideshow about religious liberty in public schools.

Liberty, as long as one believes in Jesus Christ. All other beliefs were carefully omitted.

Glaringly absent was any concern for their students and teachers. Or perhaps how many students were graduated or promoted without sufficient ability to read, spell or perform simple math.

While Walters is busy looking to heaven, how many kids are slipping through the cracks, with precious time wasted in conflict, which only overburdens instructors and confuses parents? He has the nerve to threaten TPS with sanctions over his perceived infractions.

What happened to Sunday school, vacation Bible school or church camps, where children can receive religious instruction without involving the public schools?

Parents in favor of religious education can volunteer to teach or transport young people to church.

I don’t think Walters gives a hoot about education — he wants a political sounding board and has received just enough support to bolster his fragile ego.

Walters and Ashley should do the jobs they were appointed to do and save their rhetoric for Sunday church service.

